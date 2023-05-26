Panjon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2023 down 17.42% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.89% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 103.16% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.
Panjon shares closed at 14.83 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.
|Panjon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.30
|1.37
|1.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.30
|1.37
|1.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.82
|0.47
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.07
|--
|0.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|--
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.26
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.03
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.31
|0.62
|4.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.01
|-4.19
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-4.14
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|-4.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|-4.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.03
|-4.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.03
|-4.15
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.04
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|-2.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.04
|-2.68
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.04
|-2.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited