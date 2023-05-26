Panjon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore, down 17.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.30 crore in March 2023 down 17.42% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.89% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 103.16% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

Panjon shares closed at 14.83 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.81% returns over the last 6 months and -3.70% over the last 12 months.