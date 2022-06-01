Panjon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 1.28% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022 down 9066.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 down 2517.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Panjon shares closed at 15.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)