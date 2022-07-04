 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panjon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y

Jul 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 1.28% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022 down 9066.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 down 2517.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.

Panjon shares closed at 13.35 on July 01, 2022 (BSE)

Panjon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.58 3.33 1.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.58 3.33 1.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.01 0.50 0.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.96 1.84 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.05 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.13 0.17
Depreciation 0.03 0.06 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.71 0.82 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.19 -0.02 0.08
Other Income 0.05 0.08 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.14 0.07 0.08
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.15 0.05 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.15 0.05 0.05
Tax -- 0.05 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.15 0.00 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.15 0.00 0.05
Equity Share Capital 15.50 15.50 15.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.68 -4.85 0.04
Diluted EPS -2.68 -4.85 0.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.68 -4.85 0.04
Diluted EPS -2.68 -4.85 0.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

