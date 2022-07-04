Panjon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 1.28% Y-o-Y
July 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in March 2022 up 1.28% from Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2022 down 9066.95% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022 down 2517.65% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021.
Panjon shares closed at 13.35 on July 01, 2022 (BSE)
|Panjon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.58
|3.33
|1.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.58
|3.33
|1.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.50
|0.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.96
|1.84
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.05
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.13
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.06
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.71
|0.82
|0.57
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.19
|-0.02
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.14
|0.07
|0.08
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.15
|0.05
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.15
|0.05
|0.05
|Tax
|--
|0.05
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.15
|0.00
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.15
|0.00
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.68
|-4.85
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.68
|-4.85
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.68
|-4.85
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-2.68
|-4.85
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
