Panjon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 65.78% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2021 down 65.78% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 150.77% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 down 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.
Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.
|Panjon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.56
|6.80
|4.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.56
|6.80
|4.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.43
|0.54
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|5.49
|3.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.10
|0.20
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.06
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.62
|0.55
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|-0.01
|-0.10
|Other Income
|--
|0.10
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|Interest
|0.04
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.07
|-0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.05
|0.07
|-0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.05
|0.07
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.05
|0.07
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|0.04
|0.04
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited