Panjon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 65.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2021 down 65.78% from Rs. 4.55 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 150.77% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2021 down 37.04% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in March 2020.