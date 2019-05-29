Panjon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore, down 5.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore in March 2019 down 5.77% from Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 77.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2018.
Panjon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2018.
|
|Panjon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.61
|4.82
|7.07
|Other Operating Income
|0.05
|0.05
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.66
|4.87
|7.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.02
|0.43
|0.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.98
|3.77
|6.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.07
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.50
|0.51
|0.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.07
|0.22
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.07
|0.22
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.07
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.07
|0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.07
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.07
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|15.50
|15.50
|15.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.05
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.05
|0.05
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|0.05
|0.05
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited