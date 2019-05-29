Panjon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore, down 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.66 crore in March 2019 down 5.77% from Rs. 7.07 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2019 down 77.62% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2018.

Panjon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2018.