Panjon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 16.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in June 2023 down 16.51% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 down 51.01% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 37.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Panjon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Panjon shares closed at 14.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.