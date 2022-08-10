Panjon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.48 crore in June 2022 down 21.48% from Rs. 1.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 22.61% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 38.46% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

Panjon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2021.

Panjon shares closed at 13.14 on August 08, 2022 (BSE) and has given -53.65% returns over the last 6 months