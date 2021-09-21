Panjon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 285.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in June 2021 up 285.94% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 458.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.