Panjon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore, up 285.94% Y-o-Y

September 21, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.89 crore in June 2021 up 285.94% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 458.25% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 85.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Panjon
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.891.560.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.891.560.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.200.430.19
Purchase of Traded Goods--0.21--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.080.170.06
Depreciation0.060.090.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.560.570.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.08-0.04
Other Income0.08--0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.070.080.03
Interest0.020.040.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.050.01
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.060.050.01
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.060.050.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.060.050.01
Equity Share Capital15.5015.5015.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.040.01
Diluted EPS0.040.040.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.040.01
Diluted EPS0.040.040.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Sep 21, 2021 09:00 am

