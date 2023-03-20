 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panjon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y

Mar 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 2933.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Panjon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.37 1.93 3.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.37 1.93 3.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.47 0.01 0.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 1.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.30 0.13
Depreciation 0.03 0.03 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.62 1.57 0.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.01 -0.02
Other Income 0.04 0.05 0.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 0.06 0.07
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.05 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.05 0.05
Tax -- -- 0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.03 0.05 0.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.03 0.05 0.00
Equity Share Capital 15.50 15.50 15.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 5.25 -4.85
Diluted EPS 0.04 5.25 -4.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.04 5.25 -4.85
Diluted EPS 0.04 5.25 -4.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
