Panjon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 2933.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.

Panjon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.85 in December 2021.

Panjon shares closed at 13.74 on March 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -33.14% over the last 12 months.