Panjon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore, down 58.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.37 crore in December 2022 down 58.77% from Rs. 3.33 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 2933.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 46.15% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021.