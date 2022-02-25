Panjon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore, down 50.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.33 crore in December 2021 down 50.99% from Rs. 6.80 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021 down 101.33% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 13.33% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020.

Panjon shares closed at 20.90 on February 24, 2022 (BSE)