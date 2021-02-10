Panjon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore, down 3.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore in December 2020 down 3.44% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 24.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Panjon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.