Panjon Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore, down 3.44% Y-o-Y

April 01, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panjon are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.80 crore in December 2020 down 3.44% from Rs. 7.04 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2020 down 24.55% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2020 up 36.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

Panjon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2019.

Panjon
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations6.805.797.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.805.797.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.540.220.39
Purchase of Traded Goods5.494.966.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.090.07
Depreciation0.060.040.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.620.450.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.010.020.09
Other Income0.100.07--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.090.090.09
Interest0.020.02--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.070.070.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.070.070.09
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.070.09
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.070.09
Equity Share Capital15.5015.5015.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.040.05
Diluted EPS0.040.040.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.040.05
Diluted EPS0.040.040.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 1, 2021 10:11 am

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

