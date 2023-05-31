Panchsheel Org Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore in March 2023 up 28.89% from Rs. 22.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2023 down 0.92% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.06% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022.

Panchsheel Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)