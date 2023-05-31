English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panchsheel Org Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore, up 28.89% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchsheel Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore in March 2023 up 28.89% from Rs. 22.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.99 crore in March 2023 down 0.92% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.13 crore in March 2023 up 16.06% from Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022.

    Panchsheel Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.53 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

    Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Panchsheel Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.5327.9622.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.5327.9622.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.8713.9613.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.063.721.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.84-0.41-1.39
    Power & Fuel0.17--0.16
    Employees Cost1.521.641.22
    Depreciation0.640.310.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.113.324.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.325.424.00
    Other Income1.170.010.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.495.424.05
    Interest0.230.180.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.265.243.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.265.243.97
    Tax1.271.320.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.993.923.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.993.923.01
    Equity Share Capital11.7811.7810.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----37.38
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.533.333.00
    Diluted EPS2.272.983.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.533.333.00
    Diluted EPS2.272.983.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Panchsheel Org #Panchsheel Organics #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:41 pm