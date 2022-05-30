Panchsheel Org Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.91 crore, up 90.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.91 crore in March 2022 up 90.79% from Rs. 12.01 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2022 up 230.31% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.42 crore in March 2022 up 106.54% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2021.

Panchsheel Org EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.85 in March 2021.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)