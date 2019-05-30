Panchsheel Org Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore, down 21.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.04 crore in March 2019 down 21.22% from Rs. 12.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019 down 24.3% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2019 down 10.06% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2018.

Panchsheel Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2018.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)