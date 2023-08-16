Panchsheel Org Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.63 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.63 crore in June 2023 up 15.33% from Rs. 21.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2023 down 2.88% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2023 down 1.19% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022.

Panchsheel Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.48 in June 2022.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)