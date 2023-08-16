English
    Panchsheel Org Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.63 crore, up 15.33% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchsheel Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.63 crore in June 2023 up 15.33% from Rs. 21.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.39 crore in June 2023 down 2.88% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2023 down 1.19% from Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2022.

    Panchsheel Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.89 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.48 in June 2022.

    Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Panchsheel Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.6329.5321.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.6329.5321.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.2915.8712.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.903.061.46
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.051.84-0.94
    Power & Fuel--0.17--
    Employees Cost1.351.521.32
    Depreciation0.380.640.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.173.112.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.493.324.71
    Other Income0.101.170.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.594.494.71
    Interest0.070.230.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.524.264.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.524.264.66
    Tax1.141.271.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.392.993.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.392.993.49
    Equity Share Capital11.7811.7810.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.892.533.48
    Diluted EPS2.592.273.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.892.533.48
    Diluted EPS2.592.273.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 02:44 pm

