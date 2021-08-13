Panchsheel Org Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.53 crore, up 55.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.53 crore in June 2021 up 55.08% from Rs. 10.02 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2021 up 72.58% from Rs. 0.98 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.74 crore in June 2021 up 53.93% from Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2020.

Panchsheel Org EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.03 in June 2020.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)