Panchsheel Org Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 79.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2022 up 79.21% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 up 93.25% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 up 81.9% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2021.