Panchsheel Org Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 79.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2022 up 79.21% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 up 93.25% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 up 81.9% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2021.

Panchsheel Org EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2021.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)