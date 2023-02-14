English
    Panchsheel Org Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore, up 79.21% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchsheel Organics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.96 crore in December 2022 up 79.21% from Rs. 15.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in December 2022 up 93.25% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.73 crore in December 2022 up 81.9% from Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2021.

    Panchsheel Org EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2021.

    Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Panchsheel Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.9624.3315.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.9624.3315.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.9613.448.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.723.060.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.41-1.76-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.641.411.29
    Depreciation0.310.310.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.322.892.49
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.424.992.87
    Other Income0.010.000.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.425.002.87
    Interest0.180.090.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.244.912.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.244.912.82
    Tax1.321.240.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.923.672.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.923.672.03
    Equity Share Capital11.7811.7810.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.333.522.02
    Diluted EPS2.983.412.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.333.522.02
    Diluted EPS2.983.412.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:22 am