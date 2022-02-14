Panchsheel Org Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore, up 29.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.60 crore in December 2021 up 29.7% from Rs. 12.03 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021 up 38.65% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2021 up 35.78% from Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2020.

Panchsheel Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.99 in December 2020.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)