Panchsheel Org Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore, down 1.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.03 crore in December 2020 down 1.46% from Rs. 12.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020 up 9.71% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in December 2020 up 6.91% from Rs. 2.17 crore in December 2019.

Panchsheel Org EPS has increased to Rs. 2.99 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.70 in December 2019.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)