Panchsheel Org Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore, up 53.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.26 crore in December 2018 up 53.79% from Rs. 9.28 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2018 up 43.61% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018 up 24.34% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2017.

Panchsheel Org EPS has increased to Rs. 2.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.97 in December 2017.

Panchsheel Org shares closed at 29.00 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)