Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.89 crore, down 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.89 crore in March 2023 down 10.28% from Rs. 144.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 92.73% from Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 74.33% from Rs. 22.79 crore in March 2022.

Panchmahal Stee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.76 in March 2022.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 135.30 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 6 months and -7.80% over the last 12 months.