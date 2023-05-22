English
    Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 129.89 crore, down 10.28% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.89 crore in March 2023 down 10.28% from Rs. 144.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2023 down 92.73% from Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.85 crore in March 2023 down 74.33% from Rs. 22.79 crore in March 2022.

    Panchmahal Stee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.76 in March 2022.

    Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 135.30 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -4.72% returns over the last 6 months and -7.80% over the last 12 months.

    Panchmahal Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.89115.77144.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.89115.77144.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials85.4779.8795.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks13.6915.64-3.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.715.386.23
    Depreciation2.022.021.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3419.7623.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.67-6.8921.10
    Other Income0.160.52-0.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.83-6.3720.85
    Interest2.342.070.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.49-8.4419.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.49-8.4419.87
    Tax0.42-2.385.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.08-6.0614.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.08-6.0614.80
    Equity Share Capital19.0819.0819.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.56-3.187.76
    Diluted EPS0.56-3.187.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.56-3.187.76
    Diluted EPS0.56-3.187.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
