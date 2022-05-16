 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.78 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 144.78 crore in March 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 110.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2022 up 34.28% from Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.79 crore in March 2022 up 57.06% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2021.

Panchmahal Stee EPS has increased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.78 in March 2021.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 148.90 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)

Panchmahal Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 144.78 176.37 110.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 144.78 176.37 110.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.90 134.53 85.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.93 -11.38 -13.69
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.23 4.98 4.16
Depreciation 1.94 1.89 1.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.53 26.24 22.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.10 20.10 10.88
Other Income -0.25 2.42 1.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.85 22.52 12.65
Interest 0.97 1.34 1.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.87 21.18 11.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.87 21.18 11.02
Tax 5.07 2.90 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.80 18.29 11.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.80 18.29 11.02
Equity Share Capital 19.08 19.08 19.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.76 9.58 5.78
Diluted EPS 7.76 9.58 5.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.76 9.58 5.78
Diluted EPS 7.76 9.58 5.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
