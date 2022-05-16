Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 144.78 crore, up 30.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.78 crore in March 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 110.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.80 crore in March 2022 up 34.28% from Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.79 crore in March 2022 up 57.06% from Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2021.

Panchmahal Stee EPS has increased to Rs. 7.76 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.78 in March 2021.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 148.90 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)