Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.73 crore, up 55.78% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 110.73 crore in March 2021 up 55.78% from Rs. 71.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2021 up 143.44% from Rs. 25.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2021 up 4736.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

Panchmahal Stee EPS has increased to Rs. 5.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.30 in March 2020.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 75.85 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)

Panchmahal Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations110.7391.7371.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations110.7391.7371.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials85.4571.1946.60
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.69-10.935.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.164.494.03
Depreciation1.861.861.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.0720.0115.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.885.12-2.04
Other Income1.771.750.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.656.86-1.61
Interest1.632.582.86
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.024.28-4.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax11.024.28-4.48
Tax----20.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.024.28-25.37
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.024.28-25.37
Equity Share Capital19.0819.0819.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.782.25-13.30
Diluted EPS5.782.25-13.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.782.25-13.30
Diluted EPS5.782.25-13.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Panchmahal Stee #Panchmahal Steels #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
first published: Jun 1, 2021 07:22 pm

