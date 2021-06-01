Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 110.73 crore, up 55.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 110.73 crore in March 2021 up 55.78% from Rs. 71.08 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2021 up 143.44% from Rs. 25.37 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in March 2021 up 4736.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020.

Panchmahal Stee EPS has increased to Rs. 5.78 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.30 in March 2020.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 75.85 on May 31, 2021 (BSE)