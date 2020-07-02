Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.08 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.08 crore in March 2020 down 32.27% from Rs. 104.94 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.37 crore in March 2020 down 4272.66% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 down 93.15% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2019.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 21.90 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -23.29% over the last 12 months.