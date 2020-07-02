Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.08 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 71.08 crore in March 2020 down 32.27% from Rs. 104.94 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.37 crore in March 2020 down 4272.66% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2020 down 93.15% from Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2019.
Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 21.90 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -23.29% over the last 12 months.
|Panchmahal Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|71.08
|68.52
|104.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|71.08
|68.52
|104.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|46.60
|55.55
|67.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.56
|-3.83
|6.98
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|11.99
|Employees Cost
|4.03
|4.25
|4.67
|Depreciation
|1.91
|1.92
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.04
|16.20
|11.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.04
|-5.58
|1.08
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.90
|1.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-4.68
|2.75
|Interest
|2.86
|3.35
|3.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.48
|-8.03
|-0.76
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.48
|-8.03
|-0.76
|Tax
|20.89
|-2.71
|-0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.37
|-5.32
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.37
|-5.32
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|19.08
|19.08
|19.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.30
|-2.79
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-13.30
|-2.79
|-0.30
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-13.30
|-2.79
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|-13.30
|-2.79
|-0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am