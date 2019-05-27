Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.94 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 104.94 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 104.94 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019 down 120.5% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2019 down 50.68% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2018.
Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 35.05 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.76% returns over the last 6 months and -2.64% over the last 12 months.
|
|Panchmahal Steels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|104.94
|130.50
|104.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|104.94
|130.50
|104.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|67.47
|99.30
|72.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.98
|-8.92
|-3.93
|Power & Fuel
|11.99
|15.39
|12.55
|Employees Cost
|4.67
|5.03
|4.75
|Depreciation
|1.63
|2.00
|1.95
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.13
|12.98
|10.81
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.08
|4.72
|6.22
|Other Income
|1.68
|0.16
|0.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.75
|4.88
|6.93
|Interest
|3.51
|3.46
|3.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.76
|1.42
|3.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.76
|1.42
|3.77
|Tax
|-0.18
|0.48
|0.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.58
|0.94
|2.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.58
|0.94
|2.83
|Equity Share Capital
|19.08
|19.08
|19.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.49
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.49
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.30
|0.49
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-0.30
|0.49
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited