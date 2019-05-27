Panchmahal Stee Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.94 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.94 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 104.94 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019 down 120.5% from Rs. 2.83 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.38 crore in March 2019 down 50.68% from Rs. 8.88 crore in March 2018.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 35.05 on May 24, 2019 (BSE) and has given -28.76% returns over the last 6 months and -2.64% over the last 12 months.