Panchmahal Stee Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 107.37 crore, down 20.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.37 crore in June 2023 down 20.38% from Rs. 134.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 98.64% from Rs. 9.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.66 crore in June 2023 down 71.93% from Rs. 16.60 crore in June 2022.

Panchmahal Stee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.17 in June 2022.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 121.80 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.44% returns over the last 6 months and -14.07% over the last 12 months.