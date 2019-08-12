Panchmahal Stee Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 107.15 crore, down 0.68% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panchmahal Steels are:
Net Sales at Rs 107.15 crore in June 2019 down 0.68% from Rs. 107.88 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2019 down 138.42% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2019 down 36.43% from Rs. 7.11 crore in June 2018.
Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 26.60 on August 07, 2019 (BSE)
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:40 pm