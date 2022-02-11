Panchmahal Stee Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 176.37 crore, up 92.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 176.37 crore in December 2021 up 92.27% from Rs. 91.73 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.29 crore in December 2021 up 326.92% from Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.41 crore in December 2021 up 179.93% from Rs. 8.72 crore in December 2020.

Panchmahal Stee EPS has increased to Rs. 9.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.25 in December 2020.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 143.80 on February 10, 2022 (BSE)