Panchmahal Stee Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 130.50 crore, up 48.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 130.50 crore in December 2018 up 48.61% from Rs. 87.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.94 crore in December 2018 down 34.22% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2018 down 8.99% from Rs. 7.56 crore in December 2017.

Panchmahal Stee EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.74 in December 2017.

Panchmahal Stee shares closed at 43.55 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given 11.52% returns over the last 6 months and -22.85% over the last 12 months.