PanasonicCarbon Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore, down 6.32% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 11.35 crore in September 2018 down 6.32% from Rs. 12.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2018 down 6.93% from Rs. 3.35 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.82 crore in September 2018 down 10.07% from Rs. 5.36 crore in September 2017.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.50 in September 2018 from Rs. 6.99 in September 2017.

PanasonicCarbon shares closed at 242.10 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)