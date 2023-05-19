PanasonicCarbon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 36.04% from Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 42.51% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2023 down 34.64% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.47 in March 2022.

