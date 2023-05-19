English
    PanasonicCarbon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore, down 36.04% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Carbon India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.04 crore in March 2023 down 36.04% from Rs. 12.57 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2023 down 42.51% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in March 2023 down 34.64% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

    PanasonicCarbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.30 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.47 in March 2022.

    PanasonicCarbon shares closed at 242.10 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)

    Panasonic Carbon India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.0413.4612.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.0413.4612.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.764.884.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.140.23-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.092.282.23
    Depreciation0.170.200.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.172.922.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.002.953.39
    Other Income2.011.841.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.004.794.60
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.004.794.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.004.794.60
    Tax0.941.231.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.063.563.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.063.563.59
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.307.427.47
    Diluted EPS4.307.427.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.307.427.47
    Diluted EPS4.307.427.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

