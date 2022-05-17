PanasonicCarbon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore, down 16.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.57 crore in March 2022 down 16.03% from Rs. 14.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2022 down 34.73% from Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022 down 36.6% from Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2021.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.47 in March 2022 from Rs. 11.45 in March 2021.

