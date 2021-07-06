PanasonicCarbon Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.97 crore, up 64.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.97 crore in March 2021 up 64.54% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.50 crore in March 2021 up 48.27% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.65 crore in March 2021 up 43.53% from Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has increased to Rs. 11.45 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.72 in March 2020.

