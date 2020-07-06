App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PanasonicCarbon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore, down 15.77% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Carbon India are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore in March 2020 down 15.77% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2020 up 30.03% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020 up 19.78% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2019.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.94 in March 2019.

PanasonicCarbon shares closed at 242.10 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)

Panasonic Carbon India
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations9.1012.5310.80
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.1012.5310.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.282.983.26
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.310.140.15
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.842.091.98
Depreciation0.320.300.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.202.443.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.774.582.02
Other Income2.232.042.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.016.624.10
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.016.624.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.016.624.10
Tax1.301.731.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.714.892.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.714.892.85
Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.7210.195.94
Diluted EPS7.7210.195.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS7.7210.195.94
Diluted EPS7.7210.195.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #Panasonic Carbon India #PanasonicCarbon #Results

