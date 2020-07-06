PanasonicCarbon Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore, down 15.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.10 crore in March 2020 down 15.77% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2020 up 30.03% from Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in March 2020 up 19.78% from Rs. 4.45 crore in March 2019.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.72 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.94 in March 2019.

PanasonicCarbon shares closed at 242.10 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)