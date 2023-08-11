English
    PanasonicCarbon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Carbon India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in June 2023 down 11.85% from Rs. 14.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2023 up 31.79% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in June 2023 up 28.66% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022.

    PanasonicCarbon EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.28 in June 2022.

    PanasonicCarbon shares closed at 242.10 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)

    Panasonic Carbon India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.608.0414.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.608.0414.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.012.765.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-0.14-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.092.27
    Depreciation0.170.170.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.532.173.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.641.002.90
    Other Income2.522.011.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.163.004.72
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.163.004.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.163.004.72
    Tax1.560.941.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.612.063.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.612.063.49
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.594.307.28
    Diluted EPS9.594.307.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.594.307.28
    Diluted EPS9.594.307.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 11, 2023

