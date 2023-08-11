PanasonicCarbon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, down 11.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in June 2023 down 11.85% from Rs. 14.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.61 crore in June 2023 up 31.79% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.33 crore in June 2023 up 28.66% from Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has increased to Rs. 9.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.28 in June 2022.

