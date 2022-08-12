PanasonicCarbon Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.30 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.30 crore in June 2022 up 10.13% from Rs. 12.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022 down 24.61% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.92 crore in June 2022 down 23.72% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.28 in June 2022 from Rs. 9.66 in June 2021.

PanasonicCarbon shares closed at 242.10 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)