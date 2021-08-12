PanasonicCarbon Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 12.98 crore, up 63.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.98 crore in June 2021 up 63.94% from Rs. 7.92 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2021 up 56.1% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2021 up 51.41% from Rs. 4.26 crore in June 2020.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has increased to Rs. 9.66 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.19 in June 2020.

