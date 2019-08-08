PanasonicCarbon Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore, down 10.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.93 crore in June 2019 down 10.28% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2019 up 2.93% from Rs. 3.43 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2019 up 2.5% from Rs. 5.20 crore in June 2018.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has increased to Rs. 7.36 in June 2019 from Rs. 7.15 in June 2018.

PanasonicCarbon shares closed at 242.10 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)