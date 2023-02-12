PanasonicCarbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, up 11.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.69% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.