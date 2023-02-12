English
    PanasonicCarbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore, up 11.44% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Carbon India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.46 crore in December 2022 up 11.44% from Rs. 12.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.56 crore in December 2022 up 5.69% from Rs. 3.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 4.82 crore in December 2021.

    Panasonic Carbon India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.4614.3212.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.4614.3212.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.885.553.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.230.090.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.282.172.18
    Depreciation0.200.200.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.923.102.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.953.212.83
    Other Income1.841.771.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.794.984.57
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.794.984.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.794.984.57
    Tax1.231.271.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.563.713.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.563.713.37
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.427.727.02
    Diluted EPS7.427.727.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.427.727.02
    Diluted EPS7.427.727.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
