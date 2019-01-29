PanasonicCarbon Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.94 crore in December 2018 down 1.72% from Rs. 11.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in December 2018 down 18.22% from Rs. 3.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2018 down 1.13% from Rs. 4.42 crore in December 2017.

PanasonicCarbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.04 in December 2018 from Rs. 7.38 in December 2017.

