Panasonic Energ Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 60.43 crore, up 10.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 60.43 crore in September 2018 up 10.74% from Rs. 54.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.57 crore in September 2018 down 57.99% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.82 crore in September 2018 down 50.35% from Rs. 5.68 crore in September 2017.

Panasonic Energ EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.10 in September 2018 from Rs. 4.99 in September 2017.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 244.90 on October 29, 2018 (BSE) and has given -31.33% returns over the last 6 months and 3.73% over the last 12 months.