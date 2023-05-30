Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore in March 2023 up 2.73% from Rs. 59.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2023 down 358.26% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2023 down 425.93% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.
Panasonic Energ shares closed at 242.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.34% returns over the last 6 months and -13.95% over the last 12 months.
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.83
|65.80
|59.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.83
|65.80
|59.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.80
|26.07
|32.93
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.20
|9.20
|8.74
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.08
|10.11
|-5.43
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|16.51
|12.38
|11.24
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.73
|0.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.99
|9.91
|13.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.69
|-2.60
|-2.88
|Other Income
|2.08
|0.45
|1.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.61
|-2.14
|-1.85
|Interest
|0.02
|0.04
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.62
|-2.18
|-1.92
|Exceptional Items
|-1.08
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.70
|-2.18
|-1.92
|Tax
|-1.85
|-0.60
|-0.64
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.84
|-1.58
|-1.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.84
|-1.58
|-1.28
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.79
|-2.11
|-1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-7.79
|-2.11
|-1.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.79
|-2.11
|-1.70
|Diluted EPS
|-7.79
|-2.11
|-1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited