Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore in March 2023 up 2.73% from Rs. 59.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2023 down 358.26% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2023 down 425.93% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 242.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.34% returns over the last 6 months and -13.95% over the last 12 months.