English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore, up 2.73% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.83 crore in March 2023 up 2.73% from Rs. 59.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.84 crore in March 2023 down 358.26% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2023 down 425.93% from Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022.

    Panasonic Energ shares closed at 242.75 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.34% returns over the last 6 months and -13.95% over the last 12 months.

    Panasonic Energy India Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.8365.8059.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.8365.8059.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.8026.0732.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.209.208.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.0810.11-5.43
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.5112.3811.24
    Depreciation0.930.730.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.999.9113.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.69-2.60-2.88
    Other Income2.080.451.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.61-2.14-1.85
    Interest0.020.040.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.62-2.18-1.92
    Exceptional Items-1.08----
    P/L Before Tax-7.70-2.18-1.92
    Tax-1.85-0.60-0.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.84-1.58-1.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.84-1.58-1.28
    Equity Share Capital7.507.507.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.79-2.11-1.70
    Diluted EPS-7.79-2.11-1.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-7.79-2.11-1.70
    Diluted EPS-7.79-2.11-1.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dry Cells #Earnings First-Cut #Panasonic Energ #Panasonic Energy India Company #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:55 pm