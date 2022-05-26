Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.21 crore, down 4.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.21 crore in March 2022 down 4.81% from Rs. 62.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 174.89% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 138.71% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 263.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.