Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.21 crore, down 4.81% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.21 crore in March 2022 down 4.81% from Rs. 62.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 174.89% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 138.71% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.

Panasonic Energ shares closed at 263.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.

Panasonic Energy India Company
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.21 67.62 62.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.21 67.62 62.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 32.93 31.44 31.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.74 10.39 4.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.43 -1.39 -1.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.24 11.92 11.32
Depreciation 0.77 0.83 0.83
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.83 10.97 15.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.88 3.46 0.95
Other Income 1.03 0.85 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.85 4.31 1.96
Interest 0.07 0.03 -0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.92 4.28 1.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.92 4.28 1.96
Tax -0.64 1.11 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.28 3.17 1.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.28 3.17 1.70
Equity Share Capital 7.50 7.50 7.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 4.23 2.27
Diluted EPS -1.70 4.23 2.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 4.23 2.27
Diluted EPS -1.70 4.23 2.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
