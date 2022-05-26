Panasonic Energ Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.21 crore, down 4.81% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Panasonic Energy India Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 59.21 crore in March 2022 down 4.81% from Rs. 62.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 down 174.89% from Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.08 crore in March 2022 down 138.71% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2021.
Panasonic Energ shares closed at 263.20 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.14% returns over the last 6 months and 8.87% over the last 12 months.
|Panasonic Energy India Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.21
|67.62
|62.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.21
|67.62
|62.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|32.93
|31.44
|31.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.74
|10.39
|4.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.43
|-1.39
|-1.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.24
|11.92
|11.32
|Depreciation
|0.77
|0.83
|0.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.83
|10.97
|15.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.88
|3.46
|0.95
|Other Income
|1.03
|0.85
|1.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.85
|4.31
|1.96
|Interest
|0.07
|0.03
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.92
|4.28
|1.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.92
|4.28
|1.96
|Tax
|-0.64
|1.11
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.28
|3.17
|1.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.28
|3.17
|1.70
|Equity Share Capital
|7.50
|7.50
|7.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|4.23
|2.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|4.23
|2.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|4.23
|2.27
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|4.23
|2.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
